Reba McEntire Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn at Grand Ole Opry’s 100th Anniversary

On what would have been Loretta Lynn's 93rd birthday, the late country superstar was honored in a powerful way at the Grand Ole Opry's 100th-anniversary celebration in March 2025 — with Reba McEntire taking the stage to pay tribute with a performance of “You Ain't Woman Enough.” McEntire, who met Lynn for the first time at age 11, recalled the encounter fondly: "That's the first time I actually met her," McEntire shared. "I whipped off my belt for her to sign, and man, I wish I still had that belt. I love Loretta Lynn."

Loretta Lynn, who passed away on Oct. 4, 2022, left a profound legacy as a pioneer in country music. Her songs—as often with Lynn, the often from life experiences — expanded boundaries and articulated the experiences of women in a genre that is often defined by men. With songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," "One's on the Way," and "Rated X," Lynn sang about working-class life and women's rights regarding their reproductive health, which paved the way for other artists for generations.

Her 12th studio album, Fist City, was released on Apr. 15, 1968, and started a new chapter in her career, not just obtaining the number one slot on the country albums charts but making her a force to be reckoned with. The title track came from her husband Doolittle's infidelities, and it resulted in her second No. 1 single, which has become one of her signature songs. Preceding Fist City, Lynn had already made a significant impact with chart-toppers like "Don't Come Home a-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)" and her first No. 1 single, "You Ain't Woman Enough."