Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Tips For Conserving Water Usage During Florida’s Driest Months

Did you know that April is Florida’s driest month? Before we get to those summer showers and afternoon thunderstorms, we see weeks of dry, hot weather in April/May. Clearwater joins…

Jen Glorioso
sprinkler system
Getty Royalty Free

Did you know that April is Florida's driest month? Before we get to those summer showers and afternoon thunderstorms, we see weeks of dry, hot weather in April/May. Clearwater joins the state's 27th yearly effort to save water supplies this April, and could help reduce your water bill. Here are some of their best tips.

The dry season from April through June is the best time to cut usage, says Tampa Bay Water. They're asking residents to stick to strict watering schedules during these dry months.

Little changes at home can make a big difference in water savings. Fill washers fully, use shorter cycles for smaller loads, and don't pre-rinse dishes - just scrape off food instead. Don't use running water to thaw food. Your fridge or microwave does the job better and saves water.

Outdoor watering uses more water than anything we do inside. Broken sprinklers are the biggest water wasters. Look over your system for leaks, install timers, and save rainwater in barrels to water your plants. Did you know that there are designated watering days depending on your county? Find yours here.

Installing better fixtures makes a huge difference in saving water. New low-flow shower heads, faucets and toilets help meet Florida's goal to reduce each person's water use through better technology.

With warm spring days coming and less rain expected, April is the perfect time for this water-saving effort.

Water officials keep track of these programs carefully. Even with more people moving here, aquifer levels remain stable - showing that saving water really works.

Pinellas CountyWater
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Sunset at Tampa riverwalk These Are The 3 Most Photographed Tampa Landmarks
Local NewsTampa Riverwalk Named Second Best in U.S., Updates on $56M ExpansionJim Mayhew
Nikita Kucherov Joins NHL Legends with Third Art Ross Trophy
Local NewsNikita Kucherov Joins NHL Legends with Third Art Ross TrophyJim Mayhew
Tampa Bay Restaurants Easter Brunch Options From $35 to $185
Local NewsTampa Bay Restaurants Easter Brunch Options From $35 to $185Jen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect