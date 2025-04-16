Tips For Conserving Water Usage During Florida’s Driest Months

Did you know that April is Florida's driest month? Before we get to those summer showers and afternoon thunderstorms, we see weeks of dry, hot weather in April/May. Clearwater joins the state's 27th yearly effort to save water supplies this April, and could help reduce your water bill. Here are some of their best tips.

The dry season from April through June is the best time to cut usage, says Tampa Bay Water. They're asking residents to stick to strict watering schedules during these dry months.

Little changes at home can make a big difference in water savings. Fill washers fully, use shorter cycles for smaller loads, and don't pre-rinse dishes - just scrape off food instead. Don't use running water to thaw food. Your fridge or microwave does the job better and saves water.

Outdoor watering uses more water than anything we do inside. Broken sprinklers are the biggest water wasters. Look over your system for leaks, install timers, and save rainwater in barrels to water your plants. Did you know that there are designated watering days depending on your county? Find yours here.

Installing better fixtures makes a huge difference in saving water. New low-flow shower heads, faucets and toilets help meet Florida's goal to reduce each person's water use through better technology.

With warm spring days coming and less rain expected, April is the perfect time for this water-saving effort.