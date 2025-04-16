Tampa Riverwalk Named Second Best in U.S., Updates on $56M Expansion

In an impressive showing, Tampa's waterfront path took second place in USA Today's 10Best list of U.S. riverwalks. Louisville's Waterfront Park took the top spot after nationwide voting between 20 nominees.

The popular 2.6-mile stretch draws two million visitors annually. The walkway connects Tampa's cultural spots, restaurants, and shops along the waterfront.

City leaders approved a huge $56 million expansion plan this January. Once finished, 5.5 miles of protected paths will span across Hillsborough River, connecting west-side neighborhoods to downtown.

"This is a game changer for Tampa," said Vik Bhide to Fox 13 News. "The vision has been decades in making... It's come together section by section over time."

A U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD grant will pay for half the project. West Tampa's Community Redevelopment Agency is putting in $10 million, while the city will cover the rest.

Popular spots line the current path - from Water Street to the Tampa Museum of Art and Straz Center. Food enthusiasts head to Armature Works, while history lovers explore the Tampa Bay History Center.

Work begins in 2026, after design work wraps up in 2025. The completed project will create Florida's largest urban trail network, with over 12 miles of connected paths.

The design includes bike lanes near Columbus Drive and Rome Avenue. Local neighborhoods will get better sidewalks and easier access to the water.

Activities keep the walkway busy throughout the year. Art shows mix with exercise classes, while big events like the Women's Final Four bring in huge crowds.