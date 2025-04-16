Grammy Winners Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes Join ‘The Voice’ Season 27 as Mega Mentors

Music stars Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes will step in as mega mentors when The Voice's playoff rounds start on April 28. They'll work with 20 singers who made it through the early stages of the competition.

Parade said, "Alongside the coaches, Crow and Rimes bring their distinct vocals, creative edge, and deep industry experience to guide the artists into their most high-stakes performances yet."

According to Variety, Crow will join coaches Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé. Rimes, a coach on the British and Australian versions of The Voice, will team up with John Legend and Adam Levine. The coaches enter the playoffs with five artists per team. Then, each one will choose two artists to advance to the live shows. When you watch the shows, you can vote with an app. The Voice won't reveal voting results until later in the season, adding some suspense to the competition.

Both stars have a variety of impressive achievements. Crow earned nine Grammys and a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Her music spans rock, pop, and country genres, and she's sold over 35 million albums. LeAnn Rimes became the youngest Grammy winner at only 14 when she earned an award for Best New Artist. She's known for her first album, Blue, and she's sold more than 48 million records.

Kate Hudson, Coco Jones, Cynthia Erivo, and Little Big Town will also join The Voice as battle advisors this season. Past mega mentors include Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Hudson. They all brought their own unique styles to the show.