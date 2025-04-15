The meaning behind Chris Young's new song called "Til the Last One Dies" is just one thing we talked about with Chris Young. We also talked sports, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his new record label too.

Chris recently released a new song with an amazing message in it. He has 12 roses for her and he will stay with her until the last one dies, but 11 of them are real, one of those roses is fake. Chris told us that it isn't a sad song, but he is in the feels on this one. The song broke a record for Chris, as it was his most added song on country radio that week. More radio stations added his song to their playlist than any other song out there.

Til The Last One Dies

The song is a ballad and Chris said it's not too hard to sing it. It's a love song, it's not a sad song like his previous song "Drowning". He admits that he does cry during Drowning when he is on the stage sometimes.

Chris did not write this song, but he commends the songwriters on a brilliant idea for a song. Chris said he couldn't believe that no one has thought of this idea in a song before. Ben Hayslip, Seth Mosley and Jordan Walker wrote this song. He has only sung the song live once before, but now that it is out, he will start using it during his shows.

If you read the lyrics in the chorus, you can see how crafty they are.

Chorus:

It hit me on a winding road just how lucky I am

Outta all the guys, only God knows why I get to be your man

So I bought a dozen roses on my way to you tonight

Eleven real ones, one fake one

And I'll love you til the last one dies

Young left his old Sony record label last year and started a new adventure with Black River Entertainment. This is the first song released with the new label. It is the same label that Kelsea Ballerini is on.

Tour

Chris is heading out on his Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour. As of right now, we have no dates in the Tampa area.

Sports

J.R. likes to razz Chris about his Dallas Cowboys and that is exactly what he did. Chris obviously feels they won't have a starting quarterback and began discussing Milton who will be their backup this season. He also aid he was looking forward to the NFL draft and hoping Dallas would get a few good ones.