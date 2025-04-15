Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Meaning Behind Chris Young’s New Song

The meaning behind Chris Young’s new song called “Til the Last One Dies” is just one thing we talked about with Chris Young. We also talked sports, The Tampa Bay…

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe

Chris Young at QYK Guitar Pull

Launa

The meaning behind Chris Young's new song called "Til the Last One Dies" is just one thing we talked about with Chris Young. We also talked sports, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his new record label too.

Chris recently released a new song with an amazing message in it. He has 12 roses for her and he will stay with her until the last one dies, but 11 of them are real, one of those roses is fake. Chris told us that it isn't a sad song, but he is in the feels on this one. The song broke a record for Chris, as it was his most added song on country radio that week. More radio stations added his song to their playlist than any other song out there.

Til The Last One Dies

The song is a ballad and Chris said it's not too hard to sing it. It's a love song, it's not a sad song like his previous song "Drowning". He admits that he does cry during Drowning when he is on the stage sometimes.

Chris did not write this song, but he commends the songwriters on a brilliant idea for a song. Chris said he couldn't believe that no one has thought of this idea in a song before. Ben Hayslip, Seth Mosley and Jordan Walker wrote this song. He has only sung the song live once before, but now that it is out, he will start using it during his shows.

If you read the lyrics in the chorus, you can see how crafty they are.

Chorus:
It hit me on a winding road just how lucky I am

Outta all the guys, only God knows why I get to be your man

So I bought a dozen roses on my way to you tonight

Eleven real ones, one fake one

And I'll love you til the last one dies

Young left his old Sony record label last year and started a new adventure with Black River Entertainment. This is the first song released with the new label. It is the same label that Kelsea Ballerini is on.

Tour

Chris is heading out on his Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour. As of right now, we have no dates in the Tampa area.

Sports

J.R. likes to razz Chris about his Dallas Cowboys and that is exactly what he did. Chris obviously feels they won't have a starting quarterback and began discussing Milton who will be their backup this season. He also aid he was looking forward to the NFL draft and hoping Dallas would get a few good ones.

Before we let him go, we asked him his thoughts on our own Baker Mayfield. Chris is a fan and praised the job he has done with our Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He says he looks happy to play.

Chris YoungCountrynew musicroses
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweAuthor
Launa is part of Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe on 99.5 WQYK. She has been with the station for 7 years and joined J.R. and Kevin on the morning show 4 years ago. Since then, they have been nominated for not only a CMA but also an ACM. Launa has been in radio for the past 28 years and in the Tampa Bay market for 22 of those years. While working in radio, Launa has also served as an entertainment reporter on a local TV show and has hosted many charity events in the community. Using her popularity from QYK, Launa loves to help raise money for shelter animals and has been a volunteer at local shelters for years. Launa loves the community and writes articles on local news, entertainment, and events and highlights people who are shining in Tampa Bay that she knows others like her would also be interested in reading.
Related Stories
Kelsea Ballerini Falls Off Stage During Toronto Show
MusicKelsea Ballerini Falls Off Stage During Toronto ShowErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Thomas Rhett Falls During Performance, Breaks Ankle
MusicThomas Rhett Falls During Performance, Breaks AnkleErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Jon Pardi performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
MusicJon Pardi Throws A Party On Honkytonk HollywoodTampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect