Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Jon Pardi Throws A Party On Honkytonk Hollywood

Jon Pardi throws a party on Honkytonk Hollywood, his fifth studio album. He is still singing about having fun, however, you can tell he has grown up some. Honkytonk Hollywood…

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Jon Pardi performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jon Pardi throws a party on Honkytonk Hollywood, his fifth studio album. He is still singing about having fun, however, you can tell he has grown up some.

Honkytonk Hollywood has 17 new songs and even one with "Boots" in the title. After listening to the album, you can definitely hear that he isn't done partying yet even though his life is different now. Jon is married to Summer Duncan and they have two daughters: Presley Fawn (born February 2023) and Sienna Grace (born July 2024). You can tell the importance of family on the new album.

Honkytonk Hollywood

Jon Pardi new album Honkytonk HollywoodUMG Nashville

The album's title, Honkytonk Hollywood is inspired by his wife Summer. Jon did not write the song "Honkytonk Hollywood" but he said that it paints a picture of a blond babe from California who moves to Tennessee that falls in love with a guy in a band. Much like their story.

He worked with a new producer on this album, Jay Joyce. Jon says about the new album, "It’s got all the feels. It’s a roller coaster of emotions, so it’s little bit of something for everybody.”

Jon loves to sing about working. His song Night Shift from 2016 was a big hit for him, and on the new album he has a song called "He went to work". This song is about a guy who does whatever he needs to do go get it done.

His first single "Friday Night Heartbreaker" is a fun song as well about a girl who is a little bit of a hellraiser, game player and you're best to stay away from her, but she is so hypnotizing. A fun, flirty song on the new album.

Jon loves to put the word boots in his songs and he does it again on the new album. His song boots off is a great song about a guy who parties with this chick and he wants to get home quick and he can't get his boots off fast enough. Not the first song about fun lovin' he has on this album.

He also includes a song called "Last Call Thing", which implies that he is the last thing on her mind at the end of the night. Another solid Jon Pardi song.

Jon's Favorite Song

The last song on the album is called "I Kinda Wanna Keep It That Way". Jon says this is a type of front porch picking song. A song that says "don’t be coming around my house, don’t be messing with me kind of song." He said this one is his favorite on the album and a great way to end the album. one of my favorites. Great way to end the album.

If you're looking for a great country album with a mix of partying and family, Honkytonk Hollywood is a must listen for you.

Here is the official music video for his single Friday Night Heartbreaker.

Jon Pardinew music
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweEditor
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
Related Stories
Kelsea Ballerini Falls Off Stage During Toronto Show
MusicKelsea Ballerini Falls Off Stage During Toronto ShowErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Thomas Rhett Falls During Performance, Breaks Ankle
MusicThomas Rhett Falls During Performance, Breaks AnkleErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
The Meaning Behind Chris Young’s New Song
MusicThe Meaning Behind Chris Young’s New SongTampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect