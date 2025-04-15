Jon Pardi throws a party on Honkytonk Hollywood, his fifth studio album. He is still singing about having fun, however, you can tell he has grown up some.

Honkytonk Hollywood has 17 new songs and even one with "Boots" in the title. After listening to the album, you can definitely hear that he isn't done partying yet even though his life is different now. Jon is married to Summer Duncan and they have two daughters: Presley Fawn (born February 2023) and Sienna Grace (born July 2024). You can tell the importance of family on the new album.

Honkytonk Hollywood

UMG Nashville

The album's title, Honkytonk Hollywood is inspired by his wife Summer. Jon did not write the song "Honkytonk Hollywood" but he said that it paints a picture of a blond babe from California who moves to Tennessee that falls in love with a guy in a band. Much like their story.

He worked with a new producer on this album, Jay Joyce. Jon says about the new album, "It’s got all the feels. It’s a roller coaster of emotions, so it’s little bit of something for everybody.”

Jon loves to sing about working. His song Night Shift from 2016 was a big hit for him, and on the new album he has a song called "He went to work". This song is about a guy who does whatever he needs to do go get it done.

His first single "Friday Night Heartbreaker" is a fun song as well about a girl who is a little bit of a hellraiser, game player and you're best to stay away from her, but she is so hypnotizing. A fun, flirty song on the new album.

Jon loves to put the word boots in his songs and he does it again on the new album. His song boots off is a great song about a guy who parties with this chick and he wants to get home quick and he can't get his boots off fast enough. Not the first song about fun lovin' he has on this album.

He also includes a song called "Last Call Thing", which implies that he is the last thing on her mind at the end of the night. Another solid Jon Pardi song.

Jon's Favorite Song

The last song on the album is called "I Kinda Wanna Keep It That Way". Jon says this is a type of front porch picking song. A song that says "don’t be coming around my house, don’t be messing with me kind of song." He said this one is his favorite on the album and a great way to end the album. one of my favorites. Great way to end the album.

If you're looking for a great country album with a mix of partying and family, Honkytonk Hollywood is a must listen for you.