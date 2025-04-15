Easter and Earth Day Events Around Pinellas County

Spring celebrations fill Pinellas County next week. From April 17-23, 2025, parks, centers, and beaches buzz with Easter hunts and Earth Day activities.

The Truman Show hits Richey Suncoast Theatre April 18-19. Catch this family show for just $7, with two shows on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Free egg hunts pop up at Ross Norton, Walter Fuller, and Morningside centers on April 19. Each spot adds its own mix of games and activities.

DK Farms and Gardens spreads Easter cheer across three days, April 18-20. Mini golf, bouncy castles, and pony rides add to the fun. Pick your egg hunt time slot; they run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Want breakfast with marine life? The Clearwater Marine Aquarium hosts a special morning feast on April 19. Watch dolphins splash and meet curious kangaroos up close. Adults pay $65, kids $55, and members save 10%.

Belleair's Dimmitt Community Center mixes Easter fun with green learning on April 19. Their Springfest and Arbor Day party gives away trees, sets up egg hunts, and lets kids climb on big trucks. Drop by between 10 a.m. and noon, it won't cost you a penny.

At the St. Pete Pier Spring Festival on April 20, kids can search through a sprawling field dotted with 20,000 eggs. Free tickets are required. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., packed with carnival rides, local food, and family games.

On April 26, Moccasin Lake Nature Park turns trash into treasure. Artists show off works made from recycled items, while experts share tips for greener living. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Kids who need a quieter celebration can visit We Rock the Spectrum Clearwater. Their gentle Easter party offers two time slots with crafts and bunny photos in a peaceful setting.