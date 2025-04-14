Your Morning Krewe Has Your Pair Tickets To See Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell will be at the BayCare Sound on October 25, 2025 and we got your pair of tickets to see him!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/14-4/18/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Cole Swindell on October 25, 2025 at BayCare Sound
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall