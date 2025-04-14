Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Russell Dickerson

Listen this week as KC is hooking you up to see Russell Dickerson at the BayCare Sound on November 14, 2025
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/14-4/18/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Russell Dickerson at BayCare Sound on November 14, 2025
- Prize Value: $29.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation