Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Text To Win A Four Pack of Tickets To See Warren Zeiders

Warren Zeiders will be at the BayCare Sound on April 17, 2025 and this is your last chance to win your way in. Text now for your chance to win…

smckenzie

Warren Zeiders will be at the BayCare Sound on April 17, 2025 and this is your last chance to win your way in. Text now for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Text To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/11-4/13/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: Four (4) Tickets to See Warren Zeiders at BayCare Sound on April 17, 2025
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: BayCare Sound

warren zeiders
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Little Big Town
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Little Big Townsmckenzie
qyk cash featured 1024 x 576
ContestsWin $1,000 In Free GroceriesJen Glorioso
Mothers-Day_1440x810_Pink
ContestsMother’s Day Sweepstakes: A Chance to Win $2,000 For MomJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect