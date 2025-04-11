St. Pete Airport Sees Record 291,000 Spring Break Travelers

March 2025 shattered records at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport as 291,976 people passed through its gates. The surge matched the peak spring break rush and coincided with the launch of a new beach transit option.

PIE's growth stands out with its 65 direct routes. "Among Allegiant's 120+ airports, we are in the top three in passengers," said Routh to I Love the Burg.

Travelers can now catch The Grouper, a nine-seat shuttle, straight to Clearwater Beach. This budget-friendly choice costs much less than app-based rides, which spike to $115 in peak times.

To match the influx of visitors, the airport kicked off its most ambitious upgrade yet. Workers will add jet bridges, merge TSA checkpoints, and expand waiting spots. "We need more space and amenities," Routh said.

Summer marks the start of parking garage planning. Spots fill fast these days. "If you are parking at PIE, options are limited. You may be parking in one of our economy lots when long-term is full," Routh pointed out.

Staff urge flyers to show up two hours before takeoff. They should check the airport's website, which shows up-to-the-minute parking info and TSA guidelines.