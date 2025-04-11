Jelly Roll Drops Nearly 200 Pounds, Sets Sights on Skydiving and ‘Men’s Health’ Cover

Jelly Roll is shedding more than just pounds—he’s dropping jaws, too.

The country star recently celebrated a major moment in his weight loss journey during a live appearance on Pat McAfee’s Big Night Aht show on Wednesday, April 9. And let’s just say, the crowd was here for it.

“It looks like you’ve lost a person,” said host Pat McAfee, as Jelly Roll stepped back to show off his slimmed-down look.

“Congratulations,” the sports analyst added, clapping while Jelly Roll danced for the audience.

Cheers filled the room as Jelly Roll soaked in the applause, his energy as big as his achievement. Then McAfee asked the question everyone was wondering:

“Do you mind giving an update on where you started and where you are now?”

“I started at 540 lbs.,” the singer replied. “I’m 357 lbs. [as of] this morning, baby!”

The crowd exploded once again—this time even louder.

And just when you thought he couldn't get more fired up, Jelly Roll shouted his next goal into the mic: “Imma lose another 100 lbs. to go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!”

McAfee pumped his fists in support and gave him props for the progress.

“Live a little bit! Well, we’re all proud of you, we need you to survive, brother, you’re one of the good ones,” he said with a smile.

This isn’t the first time Jelly Roll has opened up about his journey. Back in December 2024, he joined his wife, Bunnie XO, on her Dumb Blonde podcast and got real about his weight struggles and dreams for the future.

"What I want the world to know, and I want people to see ... is that I didn't become successful because of my weight. I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane,” he said.

Calling himself “morbidly obese” at the time, Jelly Roll shared a big-time goal:

“I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026,” he said. “That's my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations."