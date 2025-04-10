Treasure Island’s Thunderbird Resort Plans Full Rebuild After Hurricane Damage

After storms battered the property last September, the Thunderbird Beach Resort will start fresh. The owners want to demolish the current buildings and construct a new four-story complex.

"We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love from our guests and the community. It means the world to us and we want to make one thing clear: The Thunderbird Beach Resort is NOT going anywhere," stated resort officials in a social media post to St. Pete Rising.

Plans reveal a striking U-shaped building that will rise 48 feet. Inside, guests will find 106 rooms surrounding a central courtyard. The outdoor space will feature a sprawling 2,400-square-foot pool with cabanas and a bar where visitors can sip drinks poolside.

The first floor packs in 126 parking spots alongside a welcoming 1,750-square-foot entrance area and staff offices. Upstairs, 38 guest rooms fill both the second and third levels. At the top, 30 rooms share space with a fitness center and meeting facilities.

Beachgoers won't lose their slice of paradise: The property keeps its 310 feet of sandy shoreline. The beloved neon sign that's lit up nights for decades stays put, too.

The Ovaknin brothers, Avi and Gilad, bought the site in 2021 through Thunderbird TI Holdings LLC for $25.5 million. They run Surf Style Retail Management, which operates stores throughout Florida.

Back in 1957, builders completed the original motel for $750,000 with 64 rooms. Now, local firms Plisko Architecture and Clymer Farner Barley Inc. will shape its next chapter.