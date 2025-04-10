Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: April 11-April 13

Tampa, Florida, hosts various events this weekend, including music festivals, food and wine experiences, and cultural celebrations. Highlights include the Tampa Bay Blues Festival, the Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival, and the Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival.

Tampa Bay Blues Festival

Tampa Bay Blues Festival When: Friday, April 11, 2025, from 12:30 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13, 2025, from 1 to 10 p.m.

Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg Cost: $75 per day or $180 for a three-day pass; VIP options for $350 per day or $800 for a three-day pass

The Tampa Bay Blues Festival returns to Vinoy Waterfront Park in St. Petersburg, Florida, for three days of live music. Set against the tropical backdrop of Tampa Bay, this nationally acclaimed event features top blues artists, including Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Tab Benoit, JJ Grey & Mofro, Walter Trout, and more. With award-winning music, waterfront views, food vendors, craft drinks, and VIP experiences, it's a standout celebration for blues fans from across the country.

Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival

Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival When: Tuesday, April 8, 2025, through Saturday, April 12, 2025

Various venues across Tampa, including Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa Cost: Varies by event

The Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival is a multiday culinary celebration showcasing the region's top chefs, mixologists, and culinary artisans. Held at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa, the festival features curated tasting experiences, live cooking demonstrations, craft cocktails, premium wines, and live music. Guests can sample gourmet dishes and beverages while enjoying views of the Tampa Riverwalk. With themed nights, VIP access, and a focus on local flavor, the festival offers something for every food and drink enthusiast.

Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival

Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival When: Saturday, April 12, 2025, from noon to 10 p.m.

Perry Harvey Sr. Park, 1000 E. Harrison St., Tampa Cost: General Admission $40

The Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival is a dynamic, family-friendly celebration of Caribbean culture hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Central Florida in partnership with the City of St. Petersburg. Attendees can enjoy parades with colorful, elaborate costumes, electrifying performances, and pulsating live music from Caribbean bands. The event also features tantalizing island cuisine, traditional cultural experiences, and interactive fun. Come ready to dance, eat, and celebrate the spirit of the Caribbean.

Other Events

