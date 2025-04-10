Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: April 11-April 13
Tampa, Florida, hosts various events this weekend, including music festivals, food and wine experiences, and cultural celebrations. Highlights include the Tampa Bay Blues Festival, the Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival, and the Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival.
Tampa Bay Blues Festival
- What: Tampa Bay Blues Festival
- When: Friday, April 11, 2025, from 12:30 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13, 2025, from 1 to 10 p.m.
- Where: Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
- Cost: $75 per day or $180 for a three-day pass; VIP options for $350 per day or $800 for a three-day pass
The Tampa Bay Blues Festival returns to Vinoy Waterfront Park in St. Petersburg, Florida, for three days of live music. Set against the tropical backdrop of Tampa Bay, this nationally acclaimed event features top blues artists, including Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Tab Benoit, JJ Grey & Mofro, Walter Trout, and more. With award-winning music, waterfront views, food vendors, craft drinks, and VIP experiences, it's a standout celebration for blues fans from across the country.
Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival
- What: Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival
- When: Tuesday, April 8, 2025, through Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Where: Various venues across Tampa, including Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: Varies by event
The Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival is a multiday culinary celebration showcasing the region's top chefs, mixologists, and culinary artisans. Held at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa, the festival features curated tasting experiences, live cooking demonstrations, craft cocktails, premium wines, and live music. Guests can sample gourmet dishes and beverages while enjoying views of the Tampa Riverwalk. With themed nights, VIP access, and a focus on local flavor, the festival offers something for every food and drink enthusiast.
Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival
- What: Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival
- When: Saturday, April 12, 2025, from noon to 10 p.m.
- Where: Perry Harvey Sr. Park, 1000 E. Harrison St., Tampa
- Cost: General Admission $40
The Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival is a dynamic, family-friendly celebration of Caribbean culture hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Central Florida in partnership with the City of St. Petersburg. Attendees can enjoy parades with colorful, elaborate costumes, electrifying performances, and pulsating live music from Caribbean bands. The event also features tantalizing island cuisine, traditional cultural experiences, and interactive fun. Come ready to dance, eat, and celebrate the spirit of the Caribbean.
Other Events
Tampa offers many weekend events, including live music, comedy shows, and cultural celebrations. You can explore visual arts, catch a rock concert, or enjoy stand-up from a nationally known comedian:
- The 4th Annual Black Art Gallery Experience — "FOR THE LOVE OF BLACK ART": Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Tabellas at Delaney Creek, 5818 Causeway Blvd., Tampa
- Trapt: Friday, April 11, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at The Brass Mug, 1450 Skipper Road, Tampa
- Tony Rock: Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 6:30 and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa