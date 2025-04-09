This Day in Country History: April 9

April 9 has witnessed fundraising events, tour performances, album releases, and memorial services in the country music industry. Heartwarming tributes were made to the legendary Tammy Wynette and Merle Haggard.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some breakthrough country music hits and milestones associated with April 9 include:

2017: Rock The Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, an ocean conservation fundraiser, was held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and headlined by Kenny Chesney.

Rock The Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, an ocean conservation fundraiser, was held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and headlined by Kenny Chesney. 2021: Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence paired with special guest Lainey Wilson for their Late Nights and Longnecks Tour at Barnett Fieldhouse in Rapid City, South Dakota. These country stars performed traditional-style country music, and Lainey Wilson, who became a Grammy Award-winning artist in 2024, delighted fans with her distinct Louisiana drawl.

Cultural Milestones

On April 9, country music stars attended memorials for fellow country artists and raised money for important causes:

1998: Country music stars came together at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a memorial service for singer and songwriter Tammy Wynette, who died on April 6. Those who attended included Randy Travis, Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton, and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Country music stars came together at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a memorial service for singer and songwriter Tammy Wynette, who died on April 6. Those who attended included Randy Travis, Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton, and the Oak Ridge Boys. 2016: Country music musician Merle Haggard was laid to rest at his ranch in Palo Cedro, California. Stars that performed at Haggard's funeral service included Kris Kristofferson and Connie Smith, and Haggard's children sang "Today I Started Loving You Again."

Country music musician Merle Haggard was laid to rest at his ranch in Palo Cedro, California. Stars that performed at Haggard's funeral service included Kris Kristofferson and Connie Smith, and Haggard's children sang "Today I Started Loving You Again." 2016: Country singer Hillary Scott from Lady Antebellum, now known as Lady A, helped raise money for the nonprofit Stand Up to Cancer. The benefit raised nearly $42 million for cancer research.

Notable Recordings and Performances

April 9 has seen many memorable country music recordings and performances, such as:

2013: Popular country singer Brad Paisley released his 10th studio album, Wheelhouse. Songs from this album include "Southern Comfort Zone" and "Beat This Summer."

Popular country singer Brad Paisley released his 10th studio album, Wheelhouse. Songs from this album include "Southern Comfort Zone" and "Beat This Summer." 2021: Luke Bryanreleased Born Here Live Here Die Here on Capital Records Nashville, with hit songs such as "Drink a Little Whiskey Down" and "Little Less Broken."

Industry Changes and Challenges

From country music songwriter deaths to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to silly stunts, some changes and challenges that occurred on April 9 include:

1997: Prolific country songwriter Mae Boren Axton died at her home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. She cowrote Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel" and worked with country music stars such as Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, and Eddy Arnold.

Prolific country songwriter Mae Boren Axton died at her home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. She cowrote Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel" and worked with country music stars such as Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, and Eddy Arnold. 2020: The vocal group Little Big Town postponed their shows for The Nightfall Tour scheduled for April 9 and 10 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The vocal group Little Big Town postponed their shows for The Nightfall Tour scheduled for April 9 and 10 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle due to COVID-19 restrictions. 2023: Country superstar Blake Shelton dressed up in a pink bunny suit as the Easter Bunny for friends and family. Shelton's wife, pop star Gwen Stefani, posted a fun video on her Instagram account.