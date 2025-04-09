Backstage Country
Rescue Puppies Star in ‘Puppy Hamlet’ at St. Petersburg Theater

At the American Stage Theatre, rescue dogs will take the stage in "Puppy Hamlet" on April 12. The St. Petersburg show mixes Shakespeare with tail-wagging talent.

Starting at 2 p.m., skilled actors will share scenes with dogs from the Humane Society of Pinellas. After the final bow, the canine stars could find their way into audience members' hearts and homes.

This marks a new bond between local performers and the county's biggest no-kill shelter. Running on community support alone, the Humane Society stays strong without any government backing.

Want to catch the Puppy Hamlet show? Head to Third Street North and spend $48 for a seat. Your ticket helps feed and care for animals waiting for their chance at a better life.

Since 1949, the Humane Society of Pinellas has stood watch over local pets. They stick to a simple rule: fix what can be fixed, save what can be saved.

Standing apart from big national groups, this shelter works solo: no ASPCA money, no national Humane Society cash. Every dollar, every minute goes straight to the animals right here at home.

Find your way to 163 Third Street North in the heart of St. Petersburg. Should one of the four-legged actors steal your heart, the staff will walk you through adoption steps when the curtain falls.

Never before has the American Stage mixed rescue pets with their productions. They aim to fill empty homes while giving theater fans something fresh and unexpected.

