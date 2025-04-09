Morgan Wallen Says Being Famous Is ‘Weird’

Morgan Wallen said in a rare and new podcast interview that fame isn't "ideal" and that he doesn't get to do the things nonfamous people get to do. While I'm sure he dreamed of music fame from the beginning like most artists do, it hasn't turned out like he may have thought it would.

He told his buddy Theo Von on his podcast, This Past Weekend With Theo Von, of dealing with fame, "It's still weird, and there's parts of that that I don't like. I mean, I think anybody who has to deal with that, it's not ideal, ya know?"

The music superstar continued, "It's not ideal to go everywhere, and even if you don't get bothered, you were on edge the whole time because you thought you might. It's like, there's things that you just don't do anymore. You just don't do 'em anymore, ya know?"

Morgan does have a solution to getting away from it all. He said, "That's why I take up hunting so much. I think because I can go be with my buddies. I'm in the middle of nowhere, I can be at ease, I can not stress out. You just find ways to supplement it."

Wallen also talked in the podcast interview about how his upcoming album, I'm The Problem, will have a different sound from his past music.

Wallen admitted that he can't keep putting out the same sounding music or his rabid fan base will wonder in his words, "What's he doing, he on mushrooms or something?"

Morgan continued, "A lot of the things that were successful in the past were like whiskey drinking, all that stuff, and I've almost explored every angle of that that's possible. Last album, I had plenty of trap beats and stuff like that. This time, I was like, 'Hey man, maybe let's tone that down a little bit.'"

The CMA's reigning Entertainer of the Year went on to say, "If I'm tired of it, they're probably tired of it. You can still get that swagger, you can accomplish certain things without that same thing."