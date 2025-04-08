Backstage Country
The number one song that Parmalee passed on was just one of the things we talked about when the guys called up to check in with Tampa Bay’s Hometown Morning…

The Number One Song Parmalee Passed On

The number one song that Parmalee passed on was just one of the things we talked about when the guys called up to check in with Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe.

Matt Thomas, Scott Thomas, Barry Knox & Josh McSwain make up the band Parmalee.

Parmalee has 5 #1 singles with over a billion streams. They have been named the most played band of this decade. They just released a new album called Fell In Love With A Cowgirl, featuring their new song "Cowgirl."

Kane Brown Tour

We first talked about the great energy they have on stage when we last saw them with Kane Brown. We had to ask them about hanging out with Kane during the tour. They replied that Kane knows how to party. They would do beer pong contests after the shows sometimes.

Kane got them a really nice tour gift and mentioned that he has never had to do it for four people, so it was different for him on that tour.

Cowgirl

Parmalee talked about their "Boat Test". It's their way of knowing if a song is going to be a hit, if people love it while on the boat, or at a party, then they know it's a hit.

Cowgirl is the new radio single and it has some cliche' words in the lyrics that you hear in a typical country song, but its very well written. Words like, Bud Light, Chevy truck, etc. "Cowgirl" is about the kind of love that sneaks up on you when you least expect it, falling head over boots for someone. Somebody who is different and has you trying new things and you're loving every bit of it.

We asked if there is a song that they passed on? We were pretty surprised when they told us it was Cole Swindell's song "Ain't Worth The Whiskey". Parmalee said they didn't want to be singing about something negative at the time, and they thought it would come off that way. It ended up being Cole's third number one song.

If you have a chance to see Parmalee live, it's a show worth seeing. So many hits and they put on an amazing show.

Launa is part of Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe on 99.5 WQYK. She has been with the station for 7 years and joined J.R. and Kevin on the morning show 4 years ago. Since then, they have been nominated for not only a CMA but also an ACM. Launa has been in radio for the past 28 years and in the Tampa Bay market for 22 of those years. While working in radio, Launa has also served as an entertainment reporter on a local TV show and has hosted many charity events in the community. Using her popularity from QYK, Launa loves to help raise money for shelter animals and has been a volunteer at local shelters for years. Launa loves the community and writes articles on local news, entertainment, and events and highlights people who are shining in Tampa Bay that she knows others like her would also be interested in reading.
About
Connect