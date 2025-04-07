Our Mutt Monday Dog Is October And She Is Ready To Your Best Friend

October is our Mutt Monday dog of the week. You don't have to love pumpkin spice to love our girl, October! She will be your best friend all year long. October loves running, giving kisses, running, eating cookies, chasing toys, and belly rubs. You get the idea! She is full of happy, joyful puppy energy, but she is also smart as a whip and already knows some basic commands. She is very treat motivated and eager to please and would love a family that will teach her all sorts of fun tricks! October is a 9 month old, 31 pound pit bull/Boston Terrier mix. You must own your home to adopt her. Thanks to the Pit Project and her sponsor, Beth Lewis, her adoption fee is $75.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is October this week and she is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.