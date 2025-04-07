One Of Tampa’s Biggest Festivals Tampa Riverfest Returns in May

Rock stars Sister Hazel will light up the 9th Tampa Riverfest on May 2-3 at Curtis Hixon Park. This free bash spans the Tampa Riverwalk with music, food stands, and activities for all ages.

The event brings changes this year. Gone are the old wristbands; guests now get digital QR codes sent straight to their phones for special access and VIP areas.

Music starts pumping through Curtis Hixon Park at 5 p.m. Friday. Then at 5:30 p.m., local chefs serve up their best dishes at Taste of the Riverwalk. Smart shoppers can grab deals, three tastings for $20 or five for $25, through May 1.

Saturday bursts to life with tiny racers at the Florida Wiener Dog Derby. These short-legged speedsters dash down the track at 11 a.m., showing off both speed and style in costume contests. Later, Taco Fest spices things up. Pre-sale deals offer three tacos for $20 or five for $25.

Water Works Park turns into a splash zone in the morning. Paddlers hit the water at 8:30 a.m. for the Urban Kai invasion, choosing between two paths. By 11 a.m., shoppers can browse through thirty local vendors' unique wares until 3 p.m.

Sports take center stage as the afternoon rolls in. The Tampa Bay Water Ski Team performs stunts at 4 p.m. on the Hillsborough River. Starting at 3 p.m., the city's pro teams, the Buccaneers, Rays, and Lightning, set up interactive games.

As night falls, Mayor Jane Castor guides a glowing river of light. The mile-long Riverwalk Lantern Parade winds from Water Works to Curtis Hixon Park at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Crafters can join lantern workshops for $40, with most funds supporting Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk.