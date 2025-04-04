Text To Win A Pair of Tickets To See Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson is live in concert on November 7, 2025. Listen all weekend long for the keyword to text for your chance to win a pair of tickets.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Text To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/4/2025 - 4/6/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: One (1) pair of tickets to see Lainey Wilson
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation