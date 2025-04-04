Tampa’s Biggest Easter Event Coming Back to Riverfront Park

On April 19, Tampa's grand Easter bash takes over Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., thousands of eggs will dot the grounds at 1001 N. Boulevard.

"While the egg hunt is the highlight, Ashley's Eggsploration offers so much more," said Shaun Drinkard, Interim President of the Tampa Downtown Partnership, to That's So Tampa. "Families and adults can enjoy shopping, activities, and delicious treats. We're in our third year now, and it's become a beloved Easter tradition."

Three special golden eggs hide among countless regular ones, waiting to award lucky winners with prizes. Before starting the hunt, stop by the check-in tent to get your age-specific hunt card.

Want to catch eggs? Bring your own basket or create one at the craft station, but supplies won't last forever.

The park buzzes with action beyond egg hunting. Kids jump in bounce houses while artists paint faces and twist balloons into shapes. Young visitors can pamper themselves at a mobile spa or add flair to their bike helmets.

Adults can sip from a special mimosa bar, while local sellers offer tasty bites and treats across the grounds.

Meet the Easter Bunny and snap photos at this waterfront spot, which welcomes the springtime celebration for its third straight year.

Staff from Tampa Downtown Partnership split the hunting grounds by age groups, making sure every child gets their chance at discovery.