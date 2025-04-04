David Schwimmer Admits to Getting Tired of Hearing the ‘Friends’ Theme Song

For decades, “I'll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts has been the anthem of Friends. Just hearing the first verse — “So no one told you life was gonna be this way” (clap, clap, clap) and we are instantly transported back to Central Perk, hanging out with Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow). The catchy beat and relatable lyrics have become synonymous with the ‘90s, and every time the topic is about the iconic Friends sitcom, one or two of your friends will automatically sing the theme song.

It is a surprise though to find out that David Schwimmer admitted something that may shock fans everywhere: A time came when he got tired of hearing the Friends theme song.

David Schwimmer: "I Just Heard It So Many Times."

In a recent appearance in the Making a Scene podcast, David Schwimmer confessed to hosts Matt Lucas and David Walliams about his reaction to the song. “I’ll be really honest, there was a time for quite a while that just hearing the theme song would really… You know what I mean? I just had that reaction. I mean, I just had heard it so many times.” He also mentioned how every time he’s invited to a talk show or interview, the song will be used to introduce him.

The Goosebumps actor also admitted having “never watched the show after we finished it.” His reason? It’s something that he already did, and now he's moving on. “I don’t really go back and revisit,” he explained.

Fortunately, that’s no longer the case, thanks to his daughter (whom he shares with ex-wife Zoë Buckman), who started watching the show when she was nine. “I’d be making breakfast or whatever and I’d hear my kid’s laughter. My whole relationship to that song and to the show changed again.”

In 2013, Jennifer Aniston, who famously played Rachel Green, Ross Geller’s love interest was pranked by her We’re the Millers co-stars. In one of the movie’s outtakes, Jason Sudeikis, Will Poulter and Emma Roberts started singing “I'll Be There for You.”

In an interview with the HuffPost, director Rawson Marshall started having second doubts about the prank. “There was that moment where you're like, 'Gosh, I hope she takes this the right way.' Because you never quite know.” Fortunately, Aniston was a good sport about it, though you could see the mix of emotions on her face as she listened to her co-stars serenade her