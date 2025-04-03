This Day in Country History: April 3

Just as spring brings sunshine and flowers, country music stars shone brightly at the annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2011, and 2016.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 3 was a major day for awards at the Academy of Country Music Awards with winners including:

2011: At the 46th Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, former country singer turned pop star Taylor Swift won Entertainer of the Year.

2011: Standout artists who performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire, included Shawna Thompson and Kimberly Perry.

2016: Husky-voiced singer Chris Stapelton won big at the Academy of Country Music Awards, winning Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Traveller, and Song of the Year with "Nobody to Blame." This was quite an honor for Stapleton.

2016: At the same ceremony, Jason Aldean won Entertainer of the Year, Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year, and Thomas Rhett won Single Record of the Year with the song "Die a Happy Man."

Cultural Milestones

Country music stars have a had strong cultural influence and received recognition for their work and community commitment:

2017: Mega country star Blake Shelton was honored at the Oklahoma Creativity Ambassadors Gala. The nonprofit Creative Oklahoma is a statewide initiative that promotes creativity in education, commerce, and culture.

2023: Vince Gill announced the inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the highest honor in country music. Honored artists included Tanya Tucker for Veteran Era Artist, Patti Loveless for Modern Era Artist, and Don McDill for Songwriter.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fun and surprising performances on April 3 include:

2020: Country singer Ashley McBryde released her album Never Will, featuring songs such as "One Night Standards" and "Hang In There Girl."

2024: Superstar Miranda Lambert performed at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 3. This was part of her Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency.

Industry Changes and Challenges

COVID-19 turned the world upside down in 2020, causing the cancellation of shows and festivals, but some country music singers shared songs of hope during this tumultuous time:

2020: Country singer Kelsea Ballerini posted a video on her Instagram account of herself singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" to bring a sense of calm to her fans during the early, chaotic days of the pandemic.

2023: The Country Music Awards (CMA) livestreamed the 2023 inductee awards ceremony which fans were able to watch on CMA's YouTube channel. This gave fans another channel to watch this important and honorary awards show.