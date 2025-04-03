Backstage Country
Second Date Update April 2025

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Second Date Update April 2025

We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make a match! Here are all of our dating stories from March 2025.

April 4 - Don't Sweat The Small Stuff

Shane had so many nice things to say about Heather after their date, but she isn't responding to his calls. Heather tells us about how he showed up for their date and why it caused her not to return his calls.

April 3 - Might Be Time To Expand The Friend Group

They met online and went on a dinner date. They then went to another place where they met up with some of her friends. One of the friends wasn't really a "friend".

April 2 - Sometimes You Gotta Step In

Mark and Andrea both have sons. So, they decided to get the, together for a beach day. It's didn't go as planned.

April 1 - It's Time To Get Real

Mackenzie is looing for a second date with Ryan after he took her to Bern's. He went all out for the date, but something really bugged him about her.

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Launa is part of Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe on 99.5 WQYK. She has been with the station for 7 years and joined J.R. and Kevin on the morning show 4 years ago. Since then, they have been nominated for not only a CMA but also an ACM. Launa has been in radio for the past 28 years and in the Tampa Bay market for 22 of those years. While working in radio, Launa has also served as an entertainment reporter on a local TV show and has hosted many charity events in the community. Using her popularity from QYK, Launa loves to help raise money for shelter animals and has been a volunteer at local shelters for years. Launa loves the community and writes articles on local news, entertainment, and events and highlights people who are shining in Tampa Bay that she knows others like her would also be interested in reading.
