Second Date Update April 2025
We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay’s Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make…
We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make a match! Here are all of our dating stories from March 2025.
April 4 - Don't Sweat The Small Stuff
Shane had so many nice things to say about Heather after their date, but she isn't responding to his calls. Heather tells us about how he showed up for their date and why it caused her not to return his calls.
April 3 - Might Be Time To Expand The Friend Group
They met online and went on a dinner date. They then went to another place where they met up with some of her friends. One of the friends wasn't really a "friend".
April 2 - Sometimes You Gotta Step In
Mark and Andrea both have sons. So, they decided to get the, together for a beach day. It's didn't go as planned.
April 1 - It's Time To Get Real
Mackenzie is looing for a second date with Ryan after he took her to Bern's. He went all out for the date, but something really bugged him about her.