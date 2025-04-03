Backstage Country
Motor Enclave Tampa Launches Four-Hour Driving Experience

Jim Mayhew
Tampa's Motor Enclave, an exciting new driving program called The Adrenaline Experience  on select dates April 19 and May 4. Drivers can test high-performance cars while learning from racing experts.

Drivers race around the twisting 1.72-mile Performance Circuit, showing their abilities through intense autocross racing and modern simulators. Professional drivers take guests on thrilling ride-alongs to demonstrate these cars' capabilities. From beginners to experienced drivers, everyone receives one-on-one coaching with full safety protocols.

Since opening in mid-2023 at 6500 Motor Enclave Way, this sprawling 200-acre complex has turned into a car enthusiast's dream, featuring specialized tracks and state-of-the-art facilities.

Professional instructors guide drivers on the track, showing them key racing skills. In the autocross area, precise laser timing records each quick run.

The action continues beyond April. Racing enthusiasts can join the Race Lab Competition starting May 8. Newcomers can start their journey June 1 at Intro to Track Day. A Father's Day celebration comes June 15 with food and entertainment.

Regular programs help drivers improve their skills. Staff oversee everything from basic driving techniques to advanced racing methods.

The main track offers challenges at every corner. Its thoughtful layout works for both casual drivers and racing enthusiasts, allowing everyone to drive at their own pace.

