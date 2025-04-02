Tampa Chefs Can Compete For $10,000 in Epic Chef Competition

Feeding Tampa Bay is marking the 10th anniversary of its popular Epic Chef competition, a “Chopped”-style culinary showdown in which chefs create fine dining dishes using mystery ingredients. This year's event expands to include six chefs, up from four, fostering a more dynamic and inclusive experience. Competing chefs will face off in a series of head-to-head battles beginning June 23, where guests can taste and vote on each dish.

The top four chefs will advance to semifinal rounds on July 14 and July 21, with the grand finale set for July 28 at the Epicurean Theatre in South Tampa. The top prize will win a $10,000 grand prize, as well as the Marty Blitz Award, named for the beloved Tampa-based chef.