Tampa Chefs Can Compete For $10,000 in Epic Chef Competition
Feeding Tampa Bay is marking the 10th anniversary of its popular Epic Chef competition, a “Chopped”-style culinary showdown in which chefs create fine dining dishes using mystery ingredients. This year's event expands to include six chefs, up from four, fostering a more dynamic and inclusive experience. Competing chefs will face off in a series of head-to-head battles beginning June 23, where guests can taste and vote on each dish.
The top four chefs will advance to semifinal rounds on July 14 and July 21, with the grand finale set for July 28 at the Epicurean Theatre in South Tampa. The top prize will win a $10,000 grand prize, as well as the Marty Blitz Award, named for the beloved Tampa-based chef.
Chefs interested in applying have until Apr. 13, to submit an application, which should include information about their culinary background and cooking experience with surprise ingredients. To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old, live in one of Feeding Tampa Bay's 10-county service areas, and be available from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on all competition dates. The Epic Chef series celebrates culinary talent and supports Feeding Tampa Bay's mission to end hunger in the region.