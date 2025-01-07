Jelly Roll Welcomes Farm Animals To His Home

Jelly Roll is filling his Nashville area farm with animals, and his wife Bunnie shared the family’s new arrivals on her Instagram. She posted a video of herself and Jelly’s kids teenage daughter Bailie and son Noah getting special animals.

Noah bonded to a brown shaggy cow, one named Crunch, and Jelly’s daughter Bailee said she was “meant to be” with a cow named Brownie. Bunnie Xo got her own cow too, a black-and-white one named S’more.

In the clip, Jelly comes out to look at the family’s new additions of farm animals, asking the kids if they are excited, and even sings a little song to the animals before asking how they stay warm.

Then, Jelly got his own animal too: a donkey. Bunnie posted over another video clip, “Yesterday my husband was upset everyone got a farm animal except for him,” Bunnie explains in a new social media post she uploaded after the cows’ arrival. “So today we had his own farm animal delivered.”

Jelly says, “I’m excited; the donkey’s gonna love me. We’re gonna be friends forever.” Bunnie then asks if he wants to send a message, and he says, “To future donkeys, I loved you from day one.” He then sees his new donkey friend. The donkey is quite small, but Bunnie assures him he is a miniature donkey. As the donkey gets out of the trailer, Jelly says, “Look at that, he’s a little show donkey, he’s strutting.” He concludes, “Oh, I love that little donkey.”

Jelly Roll: His Role As a Father

Jelly recently opened up and talked about his 16-year-old daughter Bailee in the new cover story of People Magazine. Jelly recalled where he was at 16 years of age, the age she is now. He sees big potential in her.

Jelly recalled a recent conversation the father/daughter had, “[I said], ‘I don’t judge you based on what you do. I judge you based on what I know you’re capable of. You’re so much smarter than I was at 16. You’re so much better, so much more emotionally intelligent. You can read a room so much better. So don’t try to talk your way out of getting in trouble, Miss Sassy, by weaponizing my past.'”

The singer went on to say that when he looks at what she does that he considers “horrible,” he looks back at what he was doing at 16, and he’s like, “‘Oh man…’ When I’m hard on her about stuff or a little pushy, she knows it’s from love.”

