Post Malone Is A Big Tipper

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.

In an amazing show of generosity, Post Malone left a $20,000 tip for waitress Renee Brown at The Railyard bar in Houston. Brown, working late on Christmas Eve instead of being home with her 9-year-old daughter, was shocked when the star walked in.

The singer came in with his friends, including buddy Shaboozey (the guys were both guests at Beyonce’s epic Halftime show at the Texans/Ravens NFL game, which aired on Netflix). Even though other customers offered to buy his drinks, Malone paid his own tab, and he had something even bigger planned.

What looked like a regular Christmas Eve shift turned into something special when the famous singer walked through the door. When Brown saw the amount on her tip receipt, she started crying. Her coworkers watched in disbelief. Brown, who works two jobs to take care of her daughter Iliana, hasn’t had a car since 2021. The surprise tip couldn’t have come at a better time.

Music Mayhem reported that Brown said, “Going into work Christmas Eve, I was so sad I had to leave my baby girl to go to work. Oblivious that God would send me a Christmas miracle… This is hands down the most humble, personable celebrity I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. He changed my life on Christmas f—king Eve, and will forever be grateful. Thank you so much, Austin.” Malone’s real name is Austin Richard Post.

This summer, Malone will headline a stadium tour; so if you’re working at a local bar, you might get lucky!

