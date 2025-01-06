Our Mutt Monday Dog Jake Is Ready For His Fur-Ever Home

Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Jake and he is ready to be adopted. Jake is a playful, but timid pup. He has a heart of gold, but will need a special home with the patience to help him build his confidence and overcome his nervousness. Once he has bonded with his people, he is loyal and affectionate but this can take some time. He is a wonderful boy, and really deserves a chance to have a loving home!! Jake is a three and a half year old All American boy. He weighs 24 pounds…the perfect size hang out on the couch and binge Netflix with you! Jake would prefer a home with no small children or cats…he finds them to be a bit stressful.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Jake this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal’s Mission Statement is, “Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership.”

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Jake, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check him out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

