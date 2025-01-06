The Most Scenic Drive in Florida Offers Glorious Views

Getty Images / Totajla

Taking a scenic drive can be a fun, relaxing way to spend a weekend. During the winter months, Florida is one of those lucky states that still usually has good weather for driving, so even the winter can be a good time to get on the road. Either way, spring is right around the corner, and that’s the time of year when people are ready to come out of their cocoons and take a road trip. Many people love a joyous, spring road trip, and with that in mind, Florida’s most scenic drive has been revealed.

A Beautiful Scenic Drive in Florida

The travel experts and enthusiasts at Thrillist have put together a tally of the best scenic drives in America. “The American roadways have long had a mythical allure” they state, adding that “lately, they’ve proven more invigorating than ever: a way to remain isolated while experiencing true grandeur. No matter where you are, chances are there’s a fantastic, accessible drive nearby.” It’s true that America has such a vast landscape, that no matter where you live, you can probably find a delightful route to take any given season.

So, what’s the most scenic route in Florida? It’s Seven Mile Bridge, which is so lovely because you can view the vast open sea on both sides of the road as you drive along this lengthy Florida Keys bridge. As Thrillist points out, it’s actually one of the longest bridges in the world. “Technically, this is actually not one single bridge, but two, one older one for cyclists and foot traffic and a newer, separate expanse for cars. Arguably, the further you drive out into the Keys, the better the views get—and when you’re ready to park it for the night, the stranger the bars get, too,” they add. That is certainly a must-see spot when you’re in the area and makes for a great, scenic road trip.

By the way, out of curiosity, what’s the most scenic route in New York, the most populous state in the U.S.? Well, New York City is all about the urban life, but much of New York, the state, is more rural. Thrillist loves Hawk’s Nest as a route, noting, “Take Route 97 out of Port Jervis, and your next 90 minutes will be filled with an impossibly beautiful series of bends abutted by sheer rock faces on one side and a steep drop overlooking the Delaware River on the other.”

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.