Creative Loafing’s Highball Competition Returns to St. Petersburg with 13+ Cocktail Tastings

St. Petersburg’s best bartenders will showcase their expertise at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay’s yearly Highball event. Coming up on Feb. 21, 2025, at FloridaRama, the evening promises exciting drinks and music in a lively atmosphere. Five local bars will compete with their signature drinks. American Social, Sonder Social Club, Bar Tiki, Highland House, and The Living Room will each mix their take on the classic highball — just two ingredients over ice, but with countless possibilities. Six top-shelf spirits lead the way: Jack Daniel’s brings its Tennessee style, Woodford Reserve adds bourbon elegance, Herradura brings Mexican spirit, Ford’s Gin offers British heritage, Diplomatico shows off Venezuelan rum, and Chambord adds French flair. Guests vote for winners in each spirit category.

Since kicking off in 2017 at Rialto Theatre, past winners include Flanagan’s Irish Pub’s whisky magic, The Cask and Ale’s vodka wizardry, Casey’s Craft gin creation, and District Tavern’s rum mastery. Eight years running, this friendly competition keeps getting bigger. It spotlights local talent while helping neighbors in need. Each year brings hundreds ready to celebrate Tampa Bay’s drink-making stars.

Ready to check it out? Regular tickets cost $25, while VIP tickets are $50. Non-drinkers can get designated driver tickets for $20. VIP guests get early entry, free parking, snacks, and a swag bag full of treats.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.