Golden Globes 2025: Winners List

The 2025 Golden Globes mark the kickoff to awards season. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the ceremony brought together the biggest names in film and television.

Heading into the ceremony, Emilia Pérez led the way in the film categories with 10 nominations. In the television world, The Bear received the most nominations with five.

So, who took home a Golden Globe this year? Keep scrolling to see the full list of winners.

(List will be updated as winners are announced and will be noted in bold.)

Film Nominations

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist (A24) – WINNER

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

Conclave (Focus Features)

Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

September 5 (Paramount Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora (Neon)

Challengers (Amazon MGM Studios)

Emilia Pérez (Netflix) – WINNER

A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

The Substance (Mubi)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow (Sideshow/Janus Films) – WINNER

Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films)

Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)

The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Deadpool & Wolverine (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)

Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Twisters (Universal Pictures)

Wicked (Universal Pictures) – WINNER

The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow / Janus Films) – USA / France / India

Emilia Pérez (Netflix) – France – WINNER

The Girl With the Needle (Mubi) – Poland / Sweden / Denmark

I’m Still Here (Sony Pictures Classics) – Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Neon) – USA / Germany

Vermiglio (Sideshow / Janus Films) – Italy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)

Angelina Jolie (Maria)

Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)

Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) – WINNER

Kate Winslet (Lee)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams (Nightbitch)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance) – WINNER

Zendaya (Challengers)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Gabriel Labelle (Saturday Night)

Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)

Glen Powell (Hit Man)

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man) – WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Margaret Qualley (The Substance)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) – WINNER

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) – WINNER

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Peter Straughan (Conclave) – WINNER

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)

Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)

Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)

Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers) – WINNER

Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl; Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers; Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez; Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard – WINNER

“Forbidden Road” – Better Man; Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss The Sky” – The Wild Robot; Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez; Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille

Television Nominations

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX/Hulu) – WINNER

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO/Max) – WINNER

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) – WINNER

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO/Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Emma D’arcy (House of the Dragon)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Keira Knightley (Black Doves)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Anna Sawai (Shogun) – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) – WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)

Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) – WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) – WINNER

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans)

Kate Winslet (The Regime)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell (The Penguin) – WINNER

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) – WINNER

Allison Janney (The Diplomat)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun) – WINNER

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Diego Luna (La Máquina)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)

Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)

Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)

Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)

Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady) – WINNER

Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)

