5 Amazing 2024 CMA Award Show Performances

Last night’s (11/20) 2024 CMA Awards had so many country stars winning new awards to put on their mantle, like Lainey Wilson, who scored Female Vocalist for the third year in a row, and Cody Johnson, who got the Album of The Year for his project Leather. And, of course, Morgan Wallen, who, for the first time, won the top award of Entertainer of The Year, although he was not there to accept the honor.

The awards are nice to see, and the acceptance speeches are always one of the highlights of the CMA awards. However, this year, it was the performances that took center stage.

As we reflect on another CMA Award show behind us, let’s take a look at some of the night’s best performances from the 58th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood: The Vice She Can’t Give Up



Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood had a magical performance at last night’s (11/20) CMA awards, singing their hit, “I’m Gonna Love You.” It was good to see Carrie at the CMA Awards again and to be honest, the song just naturally sounds wonderful from both Cody and Carrie.

Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims – “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman” / “Lose Control”

Who knew how much we needed the duet between Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims at last night’s (11/20) CMA Awards? Starting the performance from backstage and walking their way to the stage, Thomas was flawless as he sang, and when Teddy joined in, it was epic for sure. It was just a great all-around CMA performance that got the crowd to their feet.

Post Malone With Chris Stapleton – “California Sober”

There was no better way to kick off the 2024 CMA Awards than with a performance of Post Malone along with Chris Stapleton performing their song “California Sober” from Malone’s F-1 Trillion album. Aside from the performance being wonderful, Malone looked very dapper in a Hank Williams Sr. kind of suit and cowboy hat. It is infectious to see how much this guy loves singing country music.

Ashley McBryde’s tribute to Kris Kristofferson – “Help Me Make It Through The Night”

Ashley McBryde’s tribute to country icon Kris Kristofferson, who we lost earlier this year, was flawless as she stood on a middle stage with just a guitar, singing one of his biggest hits. The camera shot several times to Kris’ widow, Lisa, and his family, who seemed thrilled with the performance as pictures of Kristofferson and his amazing career showed on a big screen behind Ashley.

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma”

Luke Combs’s performance of his “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” from the movie Twisters was absolutely on fire at last night’s (11/20) CMA Awards as flames shot out of the ground and Luke rocked with his band. Luke Bryan was right when he said the performance would blow people away, and it did.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.