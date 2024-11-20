What Thomas Rhett Fights With His Wife About

Tampa Bay Hometown Morning Krewe spoke with Thomas Rhett about a number of things. They talked about his latest song on the radio, “Beautiful As You” and his tour coming to Tampa in 2025. Thomas and his wife, Lauren, have a great relationship and Thomas has written many songs about her. So what Thomas Rhett fights with his wife about may surprise you.

When speaking with Tampa Bay’s Hometown Morning he talked about what he fights with his wife about. He says, “Dude, we fight every day. The most recent one has been about my hearing. And I’m not like, I’m not deaf, but I have definitely been around loud music for 15 years. My left ear it’s like when I’m laying on the pillow in the bed on my left ear, and she kind of, like, she will claim that she doesn’t mumble, but I do believe that she mumbles every now and then. Like, I gotta, like, lift up and, like, put my left ear on her nose and be like, can you please repeat what you just said?”

Thomas went on to say, “Well, I mean, I bought, like, they’re not hearing aids, but they’re, like, hearing amplifiers. And so, like, I really do try to put them in while I’m in the house, because, like, when my kids yell at me from upstairs, like, I genuinely cannot understand what they’re saying.”

Thomas Rhett’s Successful Career

Thomas Rhett, son of country music songwriter Rhett Akins, and has had his own successful career. He began songwriting early, contributing to Jason Aldean’s hit “I Ain’t Ready to Quit.” His debut album, “It Goes Like This,” showcased his songwriting talent and launched him into the spotlight.

Rhett’s career has been marked by a bunch of chart-topping hits like “Crash and Burn,” “Die a Happy Man,” and “Marry Me.”

